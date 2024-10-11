BYU fans excited to host FOX Big Noon Kickoff

PROVO, Utah — The BYU campus is buzzing Friday as FOX Sports prepares to host its Big Noon Kickoff before Saturday’s game against the Arizona Wildcats.

“It's something that doesn't happen often for BYU and it's awesome to see BYU doing so well, said Joseph Shelley. “The energy out of Edwards stadium is the best ever. I think this year it's definitely been louder than years past and just electric to be there.”

“That's huge for us,” said Jon McBride, Associate Athletic Director for Communications at BYU. “We haven't had a major national show like this on campus since 2009.”

It’s a chance to show college football fans what makes BYU different, he said.

“Our fan experience and marketing crew have put together a show that is rivaled by very few nationally,” said McBride. “We hear from opposing fan bases coming in and our own fan bases, whether it's fire knife dancers on the field or Cosmo doing a crazy stunt, or the music or the volume from the fans on a third down.”

Fans will start lining up as early as 6 a.m. to get into the party, he said.

“We're glad to showcase Lavell Edwards Stadium and BYU and Provo to the world.”