Cache County driver killed after being struck by train

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed Wednesday after being struck by a train in rural Cache County, officials said.

According to the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the 40-year-old man was driving near 14300 North on State Route 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was struck by the train.

The rural crossing does not have any bars that lower when trains approach.

Two other vehicles were able to make it across the crossing before the train arrived, but the third vehicle was hit

No one else was in the vehicle that was struck other than the driver who died.