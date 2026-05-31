Campaign staffer arrested after assaulting fellow employees at Draper hotel

DRAPER, Utah — A campaign staffer was arrested early Sunday morning at a Draper hotel after witnesses told police he assaulted fellow employees at an outdoor cookout.

Booking documents filed by Draper Police show that Eduardo Folk, 30, was arrested for Assault, Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct. The investigation began around 2:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the LivAway Suites at 13673 South 600 West on reports of a disturbance.

Upon making contact, the responding officer says Folk appeared intoxicated and was argumentative. As officers began to obtain information, Folk repeatedly tried to interrupt and move towards one of the witnesses. As Folk continued to remain uncooperative, he was eventually taken into custody with much protest.

Once he was taken away, officers spoke with a female victim who said Folk struck her. She explained they were coworkers on a political campaign. They had been having a cookout outside of the hotel when Folk became "very drunk." He allegedly began touching another female coworker inappropriately, prompting the victim to intervene.

She told officers that Folk proceeded to strike her multiple times in her chest before becoming increasingly aggressive and trying to fight multiple people at the scene. The responding officer noted red marks and a lump on her chest and neck consistent with her account.

Folk has since been released from Salt Lake County Jail, ahead of an initial court appearance. At time of reporting, FOX 13 News has not confirmed the exact campaign he and the victim worked for.