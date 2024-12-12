Canyons School District bus driver arrested for child pornography

SANDY, Utah — A bus driver with the Canyons School District has been arrested on a child pornography charge following a months-long investigation, with some of the pornography in evidence showing bus drivers having sex with children.

The district confirmed to FOX 13 News that Val Whitehead was a driver for the system, driving routes for at least two middle schools and a grade school. As of Thursday, Whitehead, 69, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to court documents, the Utah Attorney General's Office received a cypertip in June regarding someone who was uploading child pornography online and was also in search of additional pornographic material.

An investigation led authorities to Whitehead's home where a warrant was served and a search was conducted.

During the search, Whitehead admitted that he kept a laptop locked in a backyard shed and that no one else had access to the computer. Whitehead's family members told law enforcement that he spent "most of his time alone in the shed in the back of the residence," according to court documents.

Several items relating to child pornography were found on Whitehead's laptop.

A spokesperson with the Canyons School District said they do not believe any district students were victims of Whitehead's, but an internal investigation is underway. The district is working with officials and preparing staff members on how to deal with questions that parents may have.

The school district covers several areas, including Cottonwood Heights, Midvale and Sandy, and parts of Draper.

Whitehead was arrested and faces one charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.