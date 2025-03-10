Car crash sends vehicle into front of grocery store in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — An SUV went into the front of a Smith's grocery store Sunday afternoon in Millcreek after colliding with another car.

Unified Police said the initial crash happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the store at 845 E. 4500 South.

A white sedan and a black SUV collided, and police say they believe the SUV's accelerator got stuck. The SUV then crashed into the store's entrance.

Nobody in the store was hit. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

UPD said Unified Fire Authority responed and inspected the building, deeming it structurally sound.