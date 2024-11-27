Car passenger killed following crash on Interstate 15

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has now confirmed one death in connection to a vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Tuesday night. The victim has not been identified yet.

According to Highway Patrol, at 10:02 p.m. a blue Prius, occupied by two people, was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 354. The vehicle would hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder and came to a rest, facing sideways on the shoulder.

Investigators believe that weather and road conditions led to the vehicle crashing.

Following the crash, the driver of the Prius would get out of the vehicle while the passenger stayed inside the car. A second vehicle, a Ford Expedition, would strike the man outside of the vehicle and hit the Prius head-on on the passenger side.

The passenger of the Prius would die on the scene. The driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Nobody in the Expedition sustained injuries.