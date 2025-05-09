Payson mother, 4 kids recovering in hospital after being hit by a car in crosswalk

PAYSON, Utah — A Payson mother and four children are recovering following an accident in which a car struck the group while they were in a crosswalk on Wednesday.

Amber Averett and the children were crossing 800 South in Payson on Wednesday afternoon when a Nissan Maxima made a turn and hit them. According to police, the unidentified female driver didn't see the family in the crosswalk.

All five were hit by the vehicle.

Averett and her children, ages 1 and 6, were with two other children, ages 6 and 9, who are family friends. The group was walking together when the crash happened.

Averett suffered head trauma but was conscious and talking to officers when they arrived at the accident scene. She and her two children were transported to Spanish Fork Hospital.

The mother of the other two children showed up at the crosswalk following the incident and accompanied them to Mountain View Hospital.

All of the victims are expected to survive, although police told FOX 13 News that one of the children did suffer a fractured femur during the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative at the scene and submitted to tests to show she was not impaired. She was later cited by police for failure to yield and causing an injury accident.