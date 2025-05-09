Ogden nonprofit gives update on rescued dogs looking for adoption

OGDEN, Utah — Midway-based animal rescuer Ashlie Blackham with Mountain Mama Pyrs and Pups watched on in disbelief as she saw newly released body camera video of police officers entering the Ogden home where 168 dogs and cats were found last month.

Blackham let out an, "Oh, my god," before covering her mouth.

“I’m grateful they were all okay, but holy cow,” said Blackham. “How does it get to that?”

The smell becomes so overpowering that officers backed out of the home to put on masks.

“Some of them had really bad urine burns and they did smell terrible,” Blackham noted. “Obviously, they’re living in that.”

Body cam video shows horrific conditions inside Ogden hoarding home:

Blackham rescued eight of the dogs who were found in the home and helped find them foster homes. Weeks later, she said the animals are in much better shape.

“All of our males are ready to be adopted,” said Blackham. “The females, we were told to wait because most of them were likely pregnant - only one was out of the four.”

Blackham notes they’re obviously conditioned to certain living spaces.

“I would say most of them do need to be in a home with other dogs,” she said.

But they’re loving little pups.

“They’re really open to being loved and open to having people in their lives,” said Blackham.

After a long series of vet visits, appointments, vaccinations, Blackham is grateful officers executed this warrant and hopeful all pet owners learn a lesson from this.

“If you get them from a shelter or a breeder or something like that, make sure you follow up and spay and neuter,” she shared. “It can prevent so much of this.”