Car theft suspect dies after crashing into two cars while fleeing police in Murray

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The suspect, who police say stole a car in Layton, has died after she crashed into two other cars while fleeing from police Thursday. The deceased has been identified by officials as 35-year-old Caysee Rebolloso of Salt Lake City.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident began at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, when Taylorsville officers located a stolen vehicle from Layton. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the area.

Officers decided not to pursue the vehicle and instead had a Department of Public Safety helicopter follow the vehicle. Police then used tire deflation devices along 500 West to stop the vehicle.

Following the driver hitting the devices, she continued to drive north until she crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of 4800 South and 500 West.

Rebolloso was taken to the hospital but would die from her injuries. A passenger in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital by a family member for evaluation.

The crash is under investigation with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team leading the effort.