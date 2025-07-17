Special Olympic athletes from Utah and beyond design future apparel

SANDY, Utah — At America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, Special Olympics athletes from Utah and around the world gathered to help the Special Olympics cause by flexing their fashion designer sense.

“I am a huge admirer of mustangs, because let’s say wild horses are what you might call the embodiment of freedom strength, courage and spirit,” said Marcus Owen Mason-Williams.

Marcus who hails from Birmingham, England talked about the artwork he came up with for

Special Olympics apparel.

This happened at the first-ever Athlete Design Co_Lab sponsored by the Special Olympics.

Marcus was one of six international athletes in the room while others from around the world presented their designs remotely.

“I am getting to meet athletes from all over the globe,” said Brady Johnson, a Special Olympics athlete from West Jordan. “It really gives you a sort of perspective shift, like you get, you get glimpses of not just how Special Olympics operates in Utah or in the United States, but you know, all over, all across the globe.”

Jeremy Ames was one of 16 designers in the room who helped the athletes fine tune their designs that will soon be available to the public on t-shirts sweatshirts and other apparel.

“Really kind of starting from nothing, just start talking, talking about ideas, talking about what inspires them, so really getting to know the athletes, these Special Olympics athletes,” said Ames.

Nora Schultz of Saratoga Springs who is a multi-sport Special Olympian is excited at the prospect that she might spot someone wearing her designs.

“Very rewarding to see your own design out there, but it's also fun to see how others react to your own design,” said Schultz.

As for Johnson, he wanted to come up with something that expressed the Special Olympics theme, that focuses on inclusion.

“It’s about saying that individuals with intellectual disabilities are still like everyone else, we still love to compete,” said Johnson.