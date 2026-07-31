Shelter in place order issued due to barricaded suspect in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A shelter in place order has been issued for parts of Taylorsville after a suspect wanted on criminal charges has barricaded themselves inside a home.

The Taylorsville Police Department said Friday afternoon that there is currently no threat to the public.

As of 4:30 p.m., the shelter in place was issued for all residents within a tenth of a mile of the Heritage Townhomes at 2600 Heritage Park Road.

People are being told to avoid the area until the all clear is given.

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