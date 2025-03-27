Cincinnati out of running for Sundance as Salt Lake City awaits announcement

CINCINNATI — And then there were two.

Salt Lake City and Boulder, Colorado are the two cities that remain in contention for the Sundance Film Festival as a third finalist, Cincinnati, announced Thursday that the event will not be heading to Ohio.

The long-awaited announcement of the festival's future home is also expected to come Thursday.

Film Cincinnati CEO Kristen Schlotman said the group was informed that Sundance organizers had not chosen the city for the festival when it relocates in 2027.

"While Cincinnati was not selected to host the Sundance Film Festival, we are proud of how our city demonstrated its dynamic role within the film industry," Schlotman wrote in a statement.

Cincinnati, along with Salt Lake City and Boulder, were named the three finalists for the festival in September.

The Sundance Film Festival has called Park City home since its inception in 1984, but questions about the town's small size and concerns over state legislation that many believe is non-inclusive led organizers to search for a new location.