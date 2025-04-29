Pleasant Grove Police searching for driver who hit juvenile pedestrian & fled

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A minor is in the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Pleasant Grove, and police are looking for the driver.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 2600 North and 900 West. Police said the victim was crossing the street when they were hit by a white pickup truck.

The driver reportedly fled the scene. Police said they believe he is an older man, and the truck has a handicap placard.

The victim's exact condition is not known. Police did not release their exact age but said they are a "juvenile."

Pleasant Grove Police advised the public to avoid driving on 2600 North between 850 W. to 1300 W., and 900 West from 2750 N. to 2600 N.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this developing story.