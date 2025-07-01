City of Draper officials announce new water rates effective immediately

DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper has announced new water rates that go into effect for residents immediately. According to officials, the rate increase follows years of increasing costs for the utility.

Starting Tuesday, water rates will increase by 15%, moving the base rate from $27.34 a month to $31.44 a month. The city's variable rate is also increasing by 8%.

City officials shared that the monthly water bill for a residential consumer in Zone 1 should only increase by $12 a month, depending on consumption.

One important note is the rate change is only impacting Draper City water customers only. Those served by WaterPro will not see increased rates.

Draper City says that the rate increase follows officials not raising the rates since 2017. According to officials, since 2017, the rate they have had to pay for water has increased by 18.6%. Paired with an increase in population, officials say the amount they paid for water over the years has increased by 26.8%.