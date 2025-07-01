Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

City of Draper officials announce new water rates effective immediately

Water and national security
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Our water systems and the battle of national security is a multi-layered problem. Some of the major aspects of national security is protecting the water systems, and access to quality water.<br/><br/>
Water and national security
Posted
and last updated

DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper has announced new water rates that go into effect for residents immediately. According to officials, the rate increase follows years of increasing costs for the utility.

Starting Tuesday, water rates will increase by 15%, moving the base rate from $27.34 a month to $31.44 a month. The city's variable rate is also increasing by 8%.

City officials shared that the monthly water bill for a residential consumer in Zone 1 should only increase by $12 a month, depending on consumption.

One important note is the rate change is only impacting Draper City water customers only. Those served by WaterPro will not see increased rates.

Draper City says that the rate increase follows officials not raising the rates since 2017. According to officials, since 2017, the rate they have had to pay for water has increased by 18.6%. Paired with an increase in population, officials say the amount they paid for water over the years has increased by 26.8%.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere