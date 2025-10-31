Clear sky... line! Towering crane removed from Salt Lake Temple site after four years

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City skyline is constantly changing with all the towering downtown additions, but its most recent look is a big deal because of what's missing.

One of two 270-foot-tall tower cranes that have shadowed Temple Square for over four years has finally been removed. The north crane's disappearance means the renovation of the historic Salt Lake Temple has moved another step closer.

“When the cranes start to come down, this milestone is typically a sign that the heavy and hard-to-reach material is in place,” said Jacobsen Construction general foreman Steve Quintana. “It frees up area for more work to be completed.”

The crane, which lifted large stones and structural systems during its time in the square, was removed over a two-day period this week.

After it was installed in August 2021, the crane operated nearly 18 hours a day, six days a week

The south tower crane, which has been in place longer than the north crane, will stay on site until the spring.

The refurbished Salt Lake Temple will begin welcoming visitors to open houses in 2027.