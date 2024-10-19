Clinton residents gather signatures to oppose expensive townhome development

CLINTON, Utah — Clinton resident Deanna Larsen was on the street corner of Heritage Park to gather signatures to raise awareness of the city's ambitions.

"This is like a 100% out of my personality, but it feels like the right thing to do," said Larsen. "We're just asking them to pause the development and let it get on a ballot, so we can make sure that all Clinton citizens know about the development and then they can vote on whether we should add 266 more."

The signatures are to oppose the new townhome development near 2088 N 4500 W in unincorporated Davis County and Clinton City. The Clinton City Council voted3-2to rezone almost 35 acres of land in August.

"Yeah we were there, we were there at the city council, we asked questions, we voiced concerns," said Larsen, as she answered questions for a person who came to sign the petition Friday evening.

The proposed development there would Include 266 townhomes in area with other townhome development that has already been approved. So Clinton residents are gathering signatures to put the question of rezoning on the ballot instead.

"While we know there is a housing shortage, the problem with these townhomes is that they are starting at $430,000," explained Sierra Coombs, who is advocating for the referendum.

People collecting signatures said there are not against townhomes, but would like to see a variety of homes for people of different incomes.

"We would love to see a blend of different housing types - Patio homes, small lot homes, there can be some town homes, I think that that beautifies the area, I think that gives current and future Clinton residents more options," added Coombs.

About 45 volunteers are setting up in different parts of the city and going door-to-door to collect signatures. Their goal is about 3,600 signatures, having already collected nearly 1,700.

If they colllect enough valid signatures, this question goes on next November's ballot.

"We're just the few, hoping that we can everyone have a voice," said Coombs.