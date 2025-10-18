Closure on I-215 W after diesel fuel spill near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The northbound lanes of I-215 West were closed at California Avenue Saturday morning after a diesel fuel spill.
Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the spill occurred after a collision between an excavator and a fuel tanker. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Drivers are being diverted onto I-15 as crews work to clean up the spill.
⚠️Update: NB I-215 W is closed at California Ave/Exit 21. All traffic must exit. Drivers should use I-15 as alternate route. Unknown estimate for closure. pic.twitter.com/6FzCbdmfAZ— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 18, 2025