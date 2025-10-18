Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Closure on I-215 W after diesel fuel spill near Salt Lake City

A still from a UDOT traffic camera showing the area near where the fuel spill was reported. It is daytime, and traffic is flowing normal, but some emergency vehicles can be seen in the distance.
UDOT Traffic Camera
A still from a UDOT traffic camera showing the area near where the fuel spill was reported. It is daytime, and traffic is flowing normal, but some emergency vehicles can be seen in the distance.
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The northbound lanes of I-215 West were closed at California Avenue Saturday morning after a diesel fuel spill.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the spill occurred after a collision between an excavator and a fuel tanker. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Drivers are being diverted onto I-15 as crews work to clean up the spill.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere