Salt Lake City School District to shutter programs, school

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District will end or reconfigure certain programs and close one school completely, following the end of the current school year.

In a vote Tuesday, the district approved closing the Grade 4-6 Magnet Program at Washington Elementary School and reconfiguring the K-8 program at Nibley Park School to K-6.

In addition, the district voted to fully close Innovations Early College High School.

District officials advised parents of students at the affected schools and programs to apply for Early Open Enrollment, which will allow children to attend schools outside neighborhood boundaries.

Current Washington Magnet students who wish to continue in the program for the 7th Grade can choose to attend Clayton Middle School, Hillside Middle School, or West High School, where the program is available.

Nibley Park School students are already set to attend Hillside Middle School, but parents can apply to have their children attend any middle school in the district.

Options for Innovations Early College High School students include their neighborhood schools, as well as East High School, Highland High School, West High School, Horizonte Instruction and Training Center and Salt Lake Center for Science Education.

The district said it would work with Innovations students to find a school that would prioritize continuity.