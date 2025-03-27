Coaches at Eagle Mountain high school placed on leave during investigation over alleged misconduct

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Alpine School District has opened an investigation into an Eagle Mountain school over alleged misconduct that occurred at a recent baseball tournament.

The allegations are centered around the Cedar Valley High School baseball team and focused on what the district calls "inappropriate behavior and inadequate supervision" during the school-sponsored trip.

Coaches with the team have been placed on leave during the investigation.

Although the specifics of the allegations have yet to be released, the district shared that the school was forced to cancel one game following the tournament due to what occurred. The team will resume its schedule following spring break.

"Providing safe and rewarding experiences for our students and athletes is a priority across our district," officials said in a statement. "We will continue to talk to those involved to determine how to improve our programs, policies, and procedures."