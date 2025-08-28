Community coming together to remember Officer Eric Estrada

LOGAN, Utah — For the past 12 days, the entire state of Utah has been feeling the loss of two Tremonton police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In the next 24 hours, family, friends, law enforcement, and many more will come together to share their memories and grief at the loss of Officer Eric Estrada and Sergeant Lee Sorensen.

Watch live below as funeral services are held for Ofc. Eric Estrada:

The funeral for Officer Estrada will be held Thursday at the Utah State University Spectrum Arena at 10 a.m. Sergeant Sorensen's funeral will be at the same time and place on Friday morning.

The services are open to the public, and the Box Elder County School District canceled classes for Thursday and Friday so students and staff could attend.

Parking is open at a group of church parking lots, northwest of The Spectrum. Shuttle services to take mourners to and from the lots will start at 8:30 a.m.

Following the funeral services, law enforcement will form an "Honor Corridor" to welcome the casket once it arrives at the cemetery.

The burial is a private ceremony with only close friends, family, and law enforcement officers invited.

"He was fun to be around."

Officer Eric Estrada was born in Logan in February 1993 to Maria Elena Estrada and Palemon Estrada. He graduated from Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum in 2011 and married his wife, Brittney, a few years later. Together they had two children, Luke and Cienna.

Officer Estrada began his career in law enforcement in 2017 with the Logan Police Department. He would go on to join the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, first serving in the jail.

It wasn't until earlier this year that Officer Estrada joined the Tremonton Police Department as a line officer and member of the community outreach team.

According to family and those who knew him, Estrada's favorite role in law enforcement was being on patrol because he loved interacting with people. His obituary says he will be remembered for his love of pickleball, riding his bike, grilling, and bringing laughter to everyone who met him.