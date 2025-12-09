Utah County elementary school 'skills coach' found with 2000 child porn images

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A staff member at a Springville elementary school was arrested on multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after he was allegedly found to have over 2,000 images of child pornography on his home computer.

Mark Rosewaren, 61, was arrested Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office performed a search warrant at his Payson home. Rosewaren is listed as a "Skills Coach" at Westside Elementary School and has been placed on non-paid administrative leave following the arrest.

According to arrest documents, Rosewaren admitted to downloading child pornography to his computer, adding that he had been viewing the material for approximately 20 years.

Rosewaren told authorities that it was "always the young teens that he was interested in," the documents read, and that he would use search terms such as "Teen JailBait" to find child pornography.

During the search of Rosewaren's home, investigators found over 2000 images of child pornography on his computer.

Although Rosewaren said he was "not interested" in the age range of the children he works with at Westside Elementary School, some of the images discovered on his computer featured children as young as three years old.