Community flocks to vigil for girl who was hit by car in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — Hundreds of people in Lehi gathered Monday night to show their support for a teenage girl who was hit by a car while leaving a church dance over the weekend.

On Friday night, 14-year-old Jenna Sharp was hit by a car after attending an LDS multi-stake dance at the Lehi Rodeo Grounds. She suffered a serious brain injury and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

A candlelight vigil was organized at Willow Creek Middle School Monday night.

Her family released a statement, saying:

"Our family is facing an incredibly difficult and emotional time. Our daughter, Jenna Sharp, was in a serious accident and is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

"We’ve been deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and our community. Your kind messages, prayers, and care have meant more than we can express and are truly helping to carry us through.

"We also want to express our deepest gratitude to the first responders, nurses, doctors, and staff at Primary Children’s Hospital. Their quick action, skill, and compassion have made all the difference during the most critical moments of Jenna’s care.

"As we focus on Jenna and care for our children at home, we kindly ask for privacy during this tender time. We also ask that people refrain from spreading unverified information online. Please rely on updates shared directly by our family or trusted sources, and help us protect Jenna’s dignity and our family’s well-being.

"Thank you for holding Jenna—and all of us—in your thoughts. Your continued support means the world."