14-year-old girl hit by car near Lehi rodeo grounds

LEHI, Utah — A 14 year-old girl had to be flown to a Salt Lake City hospital following an auto-pedestrian crash Friday night.

Lehi City says this happened around 11:13 p.m. in the area of 500 West 100 North, in front

of the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Grounds, where a multi-state dance was being held.

As the children were leaving for the night, the 14 year-old girl was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 500 West. Witnesses and nearby officers administered first-aid until paramedics arrived. The girl was transported first to a local hospital, having suffered significant head trauma. She was later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City for further treatment.

The condition of the girl remains unknown at time of writing. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, and no charges have been made.