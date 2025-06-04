Rabid bat found in Morgan County, first Utah discovery of 2025

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A rabid bat has been discovered in Morgan County, health officials announced Wednesday, marking the first discovery of a positive test in Utah this year.
Following the discovery, residents are urged to avoid touching bats or other wild animals, as well as to keep their pets' vaccinations up to date. The warmer summer weather increases the chances of coming in contact with rabies, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
"If you see [a bat] in the daylight, or if it’s in a place where you or your pet can pick it up, there’s a good chance it is ill,” warned Amy Carter, a communicable disease nurse with the department.
Rabies can be fatal if not treated properly, as it affects the brain and nervous system. It spreads through exposure to the saliva of an infected animal.
“The good news is that rabies is preventable,” Carter said.
Along with bats, other animals in Utah, such as skunks, raccoons, foxes and unvaccinated cats and dogs can carry the disease.
Tips to keep family, pets safe from rabies:
- Keep your pet’s vaccinations up-to-date. Check the pet's vaccination status with your veterinarian and put your records where you can access them quickly.
- Stay away from wild animals. Call your local animal control for assistance if it appears sick, injured or is acting strangely.
- Act quickly if you are bitten or scratched by a bat or other wild animal. Immediately wash the wound with soap and water and see your healthcare provider. If possible, safely contain the bat and contact the Utah Division of Wildlife Services so it can be tested for rabies.
- Report any interactions with a bat found in a sleeping area. Any exposure to a bat in a sleeping area is considered an exposure due to their ability to spread the virus through extremely small bites or scratches.