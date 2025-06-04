Rabid bat found in Morgan County, first Utah discovery of 2025

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A rabid bat has been discovered in Morgan County, health officials announced Wednesday, marking the first discovery of a positive test in Utah this year.

Following the discovery, residents are urged to avoid touching bats or other wild animals, as well as to keep their pets' vaccinations up to date. The warmer summer weather increases the chances of coming in contact with rabies, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

"If you see [a bat] in the daylight, or if it’s in a place where you or your pet can pick it up, there’s a good chance it is ill,” warned Amy Carter, a communicable disease nurse with the department.

Rabies can be fatal if not treated properly, as it affects the brain and nervous system. It spreads through exposure to the saliva of an infected animal.

“The good news is that rabies is preventable,” Carter said.

Along with bats, other animals in Utah, such as skunks, raccoons, foxes and unvaccinated cats and dogs can carry the disease.

Tips to keep family, pets safe from rabies :

