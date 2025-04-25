Construction worker flown to hospital after falling from roof in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A construction worker was seriously injured after falling 20 feet from the roof while working on the new middle school in Nibley.

The construction site for the new middle school is situated behind the Heritage Elementary School.

Officials say the construction worker landed on a concrete floor and emergency crews responded and provided critical care on scene.

The worker was later transported to a local hospital and later flown to a trauma center for further treatment.

No further details were released out of respect for the family's privacy at this time.

