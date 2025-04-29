County to vote on sale of Salt Palace land to Smith Entertainment Group

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council is set to consider the sale of a large parcel of the Salt Palace Convention Center to the Smith Entertainment Group on Tuesday.

The sale would be earmarked for the new downtown arts, sports and entertainment district, and the area under consideration is the convention center on the west side closest to Delta Center.

The county is contemplating selling about 6-and-a-half acres of land to SEG.

According to a county resolution for the sale, the redevelopment of the area will "connect premiere downtown spaces, including the Delta Center, the Salt Palace Convention Center, Abravanel Hall, Temple Square, City Creek Center, Eccles Theater, UMOCA, and future 2034 Olympic Games venues."

The resolution claims that connecting the downtown locations would help the county host additional national and international events, which would generate additional revenue from visitors.

A reconstruction and modernization of the convention center would add a second ballroom, as well as upgrade meeting and exhibition space.

The county council will be taking public comment on Tuesday afternoon before voting on the proposed sale.