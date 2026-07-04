Couple displaced after house fire in Riverton

A couple and their dog have been displaced after a house fire broke out in Riverton late Friday night.

This happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 12400 South 2700 West. Unified Fire tells FOX 13 News the owner of house, upon seeing the garage covered in flames, quickly grabbed his spouse and their dog and fled the home.

"He heard what he thought was fireworks, a big boom," says Capt. Patrick Costin with Unified Fire Authority. "He opened the door to his garage to see what was happening. The garage was full of fire and smoke came into the house, and he just, him and his wife got out of the house as quickly as possible at that point."

While they were able to get out unharmed, the home is considered a total loss. The exact cause remains under investigation. Costin says the homeowner did the right thing by leaving quickly.

"There's a lot of accidental fires," says Capt. Costin. "The best thing you can do is just evacuate as quickly as possible."