Cows on the Interstate are causing issues for drivers on I-15 in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Drivers going through Spanish Fork on Interstate 15 can expect some delays following several cows being unrestrained on the freeway.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that 4 or 5 cows got free on the roadway sometime early Tuesday morning. The exact time or how the cows got free is unknown.

Officials say several of the cows were hit by vehicles, including 4 cars and a semi-truck. They believe 2 or 3 cows have died from the crashes. Some drivers have also reported injuries from the collisions.

Two of the right lanes of southbound Interstate 15 are closed right now as first responders work to clear the area.

