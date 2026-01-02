Crash blocking I-215 in both directions near I-80 Interchange

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash on I-215 West has blocked traffic in both directions near the I-80 Interchange.

Watch Live: Crews respond to crash on I-215

The crash was first reported by the Utah Department of Transportation at 9:27 a.m.

What exactly caused the crash isn't currently known, though officials say multiple lanes of the northbound side of the road are blocked. The south side of the roadway also has some lanes blocked due to a concrete barrier being pushed into those lanes.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more about what happened.