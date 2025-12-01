Crash in Ogden closes Ogden River Parkway tunnel

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden River Parkway tunnel at Monroe Boulevard is closed for the time being after a car crash blocked trail access. Officials say they hope to reopen the trail by Tuesday.

Ogden City Government posted on social media on Monday photos of the damage. Officials say a vehicle slid off the road Monday night and dislodged several large boulders onto the trail.

City crews are at the scene on Monday using heavy equipment to remove and reset the boulders.

Ogden City Government

There is no designated detour for the trail at this point. The nearest crosswalk is located at 20th Street and Monroe Boulevard. But pedestrians are warned that choosing to cross the street comes at their own risk.