25-year-old facing DUI charges after arrest for going wrong way in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old driver is now facing several charges after Utah Highway Patrol says he was arrested while going the wrong way on Interstate 15. The arrest happened shortly after another wrong-way driver hit and killed a young Utah couple nearby.

Jeremy Meepuhkweyehguht Navanick was arrested Saturday and faces DUI, open container in vehicle, alcohol restricted driver, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

According to court documents, on Saturday, a trooper with Utah Highway Patrol was near the intersection of 600 South and 450 West when he witnessed a vehicle suddenly make a U-turn and begin going the wrong way on 600 South.

At the time the trooper witnessed the illegal turn, officials say all of I-15 was shut down due to a fatal wrong-way crash.

The trooper pulled over Navanick and claimed that when the window of the vehicle was rolled down, he could smell alcohol coming from the car.

Investigators say Navanick showed several symptoms of alcohol use, including glossy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. When given a breath test, officials say Navanick blew a .184.

An open can of Pabst Blue Ribbon was also found inside the vehicle.