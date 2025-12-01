Pedestrian killed in early Monday morning West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One pedestrian is dead following a crash in West Jordan early Monday morning. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to West Jordan police, at around 6:50 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of 9300 South and Redwood Road. As the pedestrian was crossing, police say they were struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries. West Jordan police are not releasing the name or gender of the victim but say they were in their 50s.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with their investigation. Officers say part of the road will be closed for a time while they continue their investigation.