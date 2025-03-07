Crash involving multiple vehicles and UTA bus closes down SR-201

SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger on board a Utah Transit Authority bus was ejected during an accident involving multiple vehicles that has shut down eastbound lanes of State Route 201 near the I-215 interchange.

Watch LIVE below as crews clear accident scene on SR-201:

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a car lost control while on the ramp from I-215 South. The car then collided with the UTA special needs bus, leading to a passenger being ejected through a window and being transported to the hospital in serious condition.

UHP Photo shows shattered window on UTA bus where passenger was ejected

Officials estimate the highway will be closed for another 30 minutes to an hour.

UHP Car involved in UTA bus accident that seriously injured one passenger

