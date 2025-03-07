Watch Now
Crash involving multiple vehicles and UTA bus closes down SR-201

a8ad7003cdc4e20ae0948f8c0d1a18b57584a6d5-1.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
a8ad7003cdc4e20ae0948f8c0d1a18b57584a6d5-1.jpg
SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger on board a Utah Transit Authority bus was ejected during an accident involving multiple vehicles that has shut down eastbound lanes of State Route 201 near the I-215 interchange.

Watch LIVE below as crews clear accident scene on SR-201:

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a car lost control while on the ramp from I-215 South. The car then collided with the UTA special needs bus, leading to a passenger being ejected through a window and being transported to the hospital in serious condition.

UTA Bus Accident
Photo shows shattered window on UTA bus where passenger was ejected

Officials estimate the highway will be closed for another 30 minutes to an hour.

UTA bus accident
Car involved in UTA bus accident that seriously injured one passenger

