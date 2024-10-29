Davis County Sheriff calls off search for missing K9 officer

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff's Office says they are calling off the search for "Kash" their K9 officer who ran away just over a week ago.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they will continue to follow up on leads and keep his information available on social media but, "We have exhausted all ground and aerial searches. We have investigated every tip."

The Sheriff's Office theorizes that someone may be in possession of Kash not realizing that he is a missing police K9.

Kash was outside the Davis County Sheriff's facility when he took off heading west toward trails and has been missing ever since.

Anyone with information on Kash or his whereabouts is asked to call the Davis Dispatch at 801-451-4150.