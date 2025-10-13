Davis High School placed on "HOLD protocols" Monday morning due to security incident

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Students at Davis High School in Kaysville had to be placed on "HOLD protocols" on Monday morning following a bullet being found in a locker room at the school. Officials say no other weapons were found and nobody was injured.

According to the district, on Monday morning, administrators were notified that a single 9mm bullet was found in a locker room. Police searched school security cameras and conducted an extensive search, but found no weapons or additional bullets.

As part of the investigation, students were in HOLD protocols from 10:45 a.m. to 11:08 a.m.. The HOLD protocols mean that students clear the hallways and stay in their designated area until their released.

Officials say students remained safe and classes continued as normal. They thanked students for adhering to the "See Something, Say Something" mantra.