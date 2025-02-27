Delta flight diverted back to SLC after 'engine performance issue' observed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta flight heading to Honolulu was forced to return to Salt Lake City after onboard crews observed an engine performance issue on Thursday.

Flight 316 departed at 11:56 a.m. with 225 people on board the Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

After what was called an "engine performance issue" was observed, the flight crew circled to the west of the airport after an emergency was declared with Air Traffic Control for a priority landing.

The flight landed safely and proceeded to an arrival gate under its own power at 1:31 p.m.

Video below shows Delta flight's diverted path (FlightRadar24):

Delta flight diverts back to SLC after 'engine performance issue' was observed

Delta teams at the airport will examine the aircraft and attend to passengers, including work on continuating flights or rebooking of customers to their final destinations.

A Delta spokesperson released the following statement regarding the incident:

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, the flight crew addressed a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines and returned back to Salt Lake City," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the experience and the delay in their travels."

