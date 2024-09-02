Watch Now
Dirt biker rescued by helicopter following crash on mountainside in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue say they had to help rescue a dirt biker following him crashing his bike on a mountain road.

According to the Sheriff's office, they were called at 8:16 p.m. on Saturday to the Bountiful Spring Staging Area for a report of an injured dirt biker. Officials say that a 30-year-old man was riding his bike along Skyline Drive when he accidentally drove his bike off a steep embankment.

First responders say that the man's friend saw the accident and climbed down to help.

The man was trapped 125 feet down the mountain on a rocky hillside and according to officials had sustained serious injuries including a broken leg and several lacerations.

South Davis Metro firefighters were the first on scene and used a rope system to make their way down to the biker who was conscious and breathing. Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue then called for a helicopter to evacuate the victim.

According to officials the man was hoisted from the mountain side back to the staging area. There they say paramedics took the victim to a hospital.

A second rope rescue system was also set up to then assist the man's friend.

