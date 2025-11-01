Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen killed, 1 injured in West Valley City Halloween party shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One juvenile was killed and another is on life support after an early morning shooting at a West Valley City Halloween party on Saturday.

West Valley City Police say the incident began after a dispute broke out just after midnight as a large group was leaving the party in the area of 2500 W. Westsire Drive.

During the altercation, shots were fired, which struck multiple people inside a vehicle, leading it to crash near 5300 South and State Street.

A 17-year-old male inside the car was killed, while a 17-year-old female juvenile was injured and is currently on life support.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police have shared no other information on the shooting.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking new story

