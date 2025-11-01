Teen killed, 1 injured in West Valley City Halloween party shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One juvenile was killed and another is on life support after an early morning shooting at a West Valley City Halloween party on Saturday.

West Valley City Police say the incident began after a dispute broke out just after midnight as a large group was leaving the party in the area of 2500 W. Westsire Drive.

During the altercation, shots were fired, which struck multiple people inside a vehicle, leading it to crash near 5300 South and State Street.

A 17-year-old male inside the car was killed, while a 17-year-old female juvenile was injured and is currently on life support.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police have shared no other information on the shooting.

