District, police monitoring man with rifle seen walking by West Valley City school bus stop

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Granite School District is working with the West Valley City Police Department to monitor a man who has been seen walking by an elementary school bus stop with a rifle.

One parent of students who use the stop said the man often yells and screams at children and parents as they wait for the bus.

On Wednesday, the district informed parents whose students attend Diamond Ridge Elementary School that they are aware of the man with the weapon.

"At one of the bus stops on our school’s routes, an individual was seen openly carrying a firearm," the school's principal, Darren Johnson, told parents. "West Valley Police Department was notified and spoke with the individual this morning. Parents have reported this individual regularly goes on 'patriot walks,' where he is seen carrying a flag and a weapon, both are within his constitutional rights to do so."

The school has extra patrols in the area when buses use the stop, and the district said it will take "appropriate action" should anything happen. The district added that it has not yet deployed extra resources to the area and said school officials are currently handling safety measures.

The parent told FOX 13 News that they no longer send their children to that bus stop because they are afraid of the unidentified man, However, the district claimed not to have received any reports regarding students who were upset about the situation but said school counselors are available.

The West Valley City Police Department acknowledged that is aware of the situation, and also relayed that the man "is within his constitutional rights" to openly carry the rifle and "has not broken any laws."