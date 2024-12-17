Dog causes driver to crash into building in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A woman was cited Sunday afternoon for accidentally crashing into the wall of a convenience store in Lehi.

American Fork Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. at the Top Stop CHevron at 3501 N. Center Street. They said the woman's dog jumped off her lap and onto the floor of the vehicle, and when she reached for the dog, her foot slipped and pressed on the gas pedal.

Nobody was injured. However, the Lehi Fire Department said the building's "structural integrity" was weakened, so a special response team was called in to secure it.

American Fork Fire & Rescue

The team is comprised of members of multiple local fire departments with specialized training — including situations like this one.

The woman was cited for careless driving.