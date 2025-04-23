Dogs found neglected inside Ogden home now up for adoption

OGDEN, Utah — The question most people have been asking since over 100 dogs were found in a state of neglect inside an Ogden home last week can finally be answered.

According to the Humane Society of Utah, some of the dogs discovered inside the home are now available for adoption.

Last Wednesday, animal services said they found 152 dogs and cats "living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions" at the home on Jefferson Avenue. Due to the number of animals found inside the small house, multiple rescue agencies were called in to assist.

After being rescued, the dogs were taken for medical evaluation and care.

Because of the trauma the dogs are likely dealing with following their ordeal, the Humane Society said they will need "special adopters" who are willing to work with the animals and help them.

Humane Society of Utah Some of the dogs available for adoption after being found inside Ogden home.

"These cuties have been through a lot, and many are a bit nervous about making new friends," the organization posted to social media.

The dogs currently up for adoption are all classified as mixed breeds.

"The ideal adopters for these dogs would be willing to give them plenty of patience while they learn about the world and warm up to their new environment," the Humane Society added. "The pups may need help learning basic cues and potty training, as they likely didn't have opportunities to experience those things in their previous situation."

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs should CLICK HERE.