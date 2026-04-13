Done dirty; Controversial Dirtylicious dance shutters, but hopes to live on elsewhere

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The founder and owner of the popular and controversial Dirtylicious dance fitness classes is moving on and essentially closing down, although they could live on with other instructors at different locations.

"i need to turn this into a fitness format so people can teach it and it can grow into a nationwide and worldwide thing," said Erica Tanner.

Back in 2019, Tanner created the Dirtylicious dance brand.

"It was so fun to see so many instructors take it and make it their own and have them grow their own little communities and have the same experiences I had been having for almost a decade," she said Monday.

The sexy, empowering choreography-based dance fitness class became popular, especially at the Provo Recreation Center, which hosted a number of the classes until last summer when a complaint forced management to take them off the schedule.

"There was never a complaint to myself," Tanner said. "We actually had a thriving community there. I would say [it] was one of the most popular classes. I would show up to class, there would be a line outside of people waiting to check in, just a good place to fill your cup and get your dance on."

Dirtylicious dance class feels they've been done dirty by city of Provo:

Dirtylicious dance class feels they've been done dirty by city of Provo

Tiff Cozzens loved it when she was able to attend a Dirtylicious class, not understanding the controversy.

"It’s just a great workout and great for flexibility," said Cozzens. "These are the people who are taking these classes, those who have been in dance before and still want to take dance classes, and it’s no different from like a high school dance class."

But in June, Tanner said the rec center told her the classes didn’t align with the city’s values, moral standards, or policies and pulled them from the schedule.

"To say that didn’t have to do with our decision to close would be dishonest," she admitted. "I’m not a quitter; I like to keep pushing and keep going.

"...for me, it just became a point where the sacrifice was too great."

Tanner decided to sunset her business and spend more time at home with her family, but allows teachers to continue offering the classes.

"Some of the best people I’ve met is through this, but I’m excited to see what’s next," said teacher Nat Atanazio. "...to just keep dancing and keep teaching no matter what, and I’m really excited about these new communities."

Atanazio is keeping Dirtylicious classes by teaching at EōS Fitness in Springville on Thursday nights and other places in Utah County.