Down power line blocking road leads to closure in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Fire Department says they have closed down 7th Street from Washington Boulevard to Liberty Avenue as a result of a downed power line blocking the road.

The fire department first put out the alert just after 8:30 a.m. Friday. It isn't known currently exactly how the power line came down, but Ogden police say a single-vehicle accident happened in the area. Nobody was injured.

Rocky Mountain Power reports on its website that they are aware of the downed line and has crews on the way. Currently, around 3,170 customers in Ogden are without power.

