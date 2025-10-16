Drivers warned to prepare for snowy drives up Cottonwood canyons

SALT LAKE CITY — Fall has hit the Salt Lake Valley, and Thursday morning, many drivers were already surprised to see a wintry mix across the mountains this time of year.

“Did I expect it to come all the way to the mouth? No. I figured just like the last storms, they kind of have just stayed on top,” said Shawn Wright, Station Supervisor at UDOT Cottonwood Station.

Wright has worked in the Cottonwood canyons for 30 years, and even he was shocked at the morning snowfall.

"We had about 0-5 inches; the snow level dropped down to almost the mouth of the canyon, which was really surprising,” said Wright.

As a Utah Department of Transportation station supervisor, Wright wants drivers to get prepared ahead of the winter season.

"Make sure you’re keeping a full tank a fuel, got good tires and take it slow in the winter conditions,” he shared.

With Utah's recent storms, Les Schwab Tire Center has been busy. Store manager Steve Boekholder explained that it's best to ensure vehicles are set for wet, snowy roads now, before it's too late.

"Air pressure and tread depth, those are the most important things with tires when the weather gets cold and snowy out,” said Boekholder.

This will also be the seventh season for the Utah Department of Transportation's sticker program. Vehicles that meet certain tire requirements can qualify for a sticker that allows them to bypass tire inspections at the mouth of Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. The goal is to keep cars with unsafe tires off those canyon roads.

"The kickoff date is November 13, and it’s a great thing to get because that means you can get your vehicle inspected and make sure you've got the proper equipment on to travel in the canyons or any other mountain roads,” said Wright.

Last year, as cities surrounding the canyons said they were increasing enforcement of traction laws, UDOT gave out far more stickers than any previous year, from 812 in its first season to more than 16,000 last winter.

“It just helps you get to your destination and have a better experience getting into the canyons,” said Wright.