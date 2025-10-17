Why service on the TRAX Green Line is being suspended this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — With fall break travel picking up, UDOT and UTA will temporarily close part of the TRAX Green Line and a section of North Temple this weekend for bridge construction work.

Starting on Saturday, all stops between North Temple Bridge/Guadalupe Station and Airport Station on the TRAX Green Line will be suspended as UDOT crews work on the Interstate 215 bridge at North Temple. That suspension of service will continue through Sunday.

Additionally, starting Friday and running through Sunday, North Temple will be closed from Redwood Road to 2400 West, though officials say locals will still have access to home and businesses.

UDOT officials say that during the closure, crews will build a temporary deck under the bridge to safely capture debris and other materials during their upcoming demolition and construction work.

For riders of the Green Line, Utah Transit Authority will be running buses between the North Temple Bridge/Guadalupe Station and the Airport Station. Riders, though, should be prepared for an extra 30-45 minutes of travel time.

Regular service of the Green Line will resume on Monday.

This work is part of the I-215 West Improved project, which is repaving three miles of freeway, improving 14 miles of ramps on State Route 201, Interstate 80 and California Avenue, and repaving 22 bridges to keep them in good condition for years to come.