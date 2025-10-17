The first phase of renovations for the Delta Center is complete

SALT LAKE CITY — The first phase of the Delta Center renovation is complete.

The mammoth had their home opener last night and the Jazz are playing a preseason game tonight.

So what’s the verdict on the new seating arrangement and lines of sight, in particular for hockey?

So far, tens of millions of dollars have already been spent to reconfigure the lower bowl of the nearly 35-year-old arena.

One of the big challenges was eliminating obstructed-view seats for hockey.

One Mammoth season ticket holder we spoke with is very impressed.

Hockey is a family affair for Devin Houmand and his family, especially three year old Shepherd.

“And we work really hard and us, to be able to have fun and spend time together as a family just for a fun night, it’s hockey. That’s just what we do.”

Devin was one of the first in line to sign up for Mammoth season tickets last year.

“So when I heard the NHL was coming, I put the deposit out immediately, you know? And I’m grateful I did.”

Even though obstructed views meant Devin couldn’t see the entire ice sheet from his seats.

So when last season ended, Ryan Smith and his Smith Entertainment Group team went to work.

“We’re using incredible technology to be able to accommodate for almost any event, but at the same time not losing what we love is that proximity to the action.”

Construction crews worked overtime during the off-season to dismantle, deconstruct and reconfigure the entire lower bowl.

Using retractable seating to make the views better for basketball but especially for hockey.

Devin and his family call it a game winner.

“It was a huge improvement! It was awesome! I mean, everywhere I could see on the ice, everybody seemed to be able to see a lot better, it looked a lot different.”

Fans like Conner, who haven’t yet been into the new set up, can’t wait.

He’s sitting in the lower bowl for Friday’s game between the Mammoth and San Jose Sharks.

“Which is one of the sections on the south side that’s actually been redone. So I’m hoping…That we’ll actually get to see them all the way through and not have anything obstructing the view. Which, from what I’ve seen online, it is gonna be that way, so we’re pretty excited!”

This is just the first phase of more than $500 million worth of improvements being done to the Delta Center.

All expected to make the experience a lot better for basketball, hockey, concerts and the 2034 Winter games.