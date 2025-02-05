Downed powerlines force closure of Little Cottonwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — The only road heading up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon has been closed after power lines and wires were knocked onto State Route 210.

Utah Department of Transportation officials reported both directions of the road were closed at approximately 10:30 a.m. It's not known why the powerlines fell, although heavy winds across northern Utah were the likely factor.

Unified Fire Authority and the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office are on the scene to assist. A time-frame for SR-210 it reopen has not been announced.