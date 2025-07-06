Local blood centers asking Utahns to donate blood amid nationwide shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — As blood supplies dwindle nationwide, local centers are asking more people to step up to help save lives.

“There’s not enough donors donating blood, and there’s too many people using blood,” Mike Findlay, a coordinator with ARUP Blood Services said Saturday.

According to the American Red Cross, donor turnout is at its lowest in 20 years, with a 40% decline in Red Cross donations over the past two decades. Findlay said this time of year is when blood supplies tend to drop the most.

“Summertime is pretty much the busiest time of the year at our local hospitals. I always see a lot more people on the roads, more people on vacations. At the same time, we don’t have as many blood drives going on,” he told Fox 13.

Debbie Stoker, who’s a regular at American Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Murray, said she donates blood every two weeks. And there’s a reason why.

“I had a son-in-law who about 20 years ago was diagnosed with cancer and that’s how I got into donating,” Stoker said while sitting in the recovery area. “He’s still alive and doing well. I saw how the blood revived him.”

Heather Massa, who donated blood on Saturday said she drives an hour to the center just to donate blood.

“It’s a low impact way to give back to the community,” Massa said while getting her blood drawn.

At ARUP Blood Services donor centers, walk-ins are available 7 days a week. Visit UtahBlood.org for more information.

Locations



565 Komas Drive, Salt Lake City Utah, 84108

9786 S 500 W, Sandy Utah, 84070

Hours



Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday through Monday 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At American Red Cross, donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at Redcross.org/GiveBlood or call 1-800-733-2767.

“There’s a nationwide shortage right now,” Findlay said. “It’s not just affecting us here; it’s affecting everyone across the country.”