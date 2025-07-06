Cottonwood Heights connects with South Korean 'sister city', thanking veterans

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — On Saturday the city of Cottonwood Heights worked to connect the youth and the veterans by highlighting the friendship between Utah and South Korea through a friendship signing.

Over 70 years ago the Utah National Guard assisted with the Korean War.

The message of the event was to highlight that allyship through songs, anthems and letters to the veterans.

Rep. Celeste Maloy (UT-02) said the country needs this education about international allies now more than ever.

“We need to be reminded of the role that we've played in the world and the good things we've done. It's really easy right now to get caught in a negative news cycle and to start to question who we are,” Maloy said.

Matt Holton, Cottonwood Heights City Council Member, said it’s important to highlight this especially coming off of the 4th of July.

“The day after the Fourth of July as we celebrated America yesterday, to remember some of those veterans that gave so so much, many of them that fought along those that didn't come back, “Holton said.

Tori Horsley, whose dad is a Korean War veteran, emphasized why celebrating this friendship is so important to her personally.

“It’s super important, I’ll get emotional it’s super important because my dad has taught me to love this country because of the Korean War, and him serving for four years on the U.S.S Helena,” Horsley said through tears.

On Sunday Cedar City will continue the celebration working to highlight veterans at the Korean War Memorial at Veterans Park.