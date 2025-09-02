Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Draper police investigating double stabbing at apartment complex

DRAPER, Utah — An investigation is underway after two people were found with stab wounds at a Draper apartment complex early Tuesday that police believe stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

According to Draper police, they were called at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday to the Anthology Apartments at 277 West 13490 South. Once officers arrived at the location, they located a man and a woman with injuries.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Detectives say they believe the incident was a possible domestic violence situation, adding that there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.

